Zenfuse 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,031.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $586,305.86 and approximately $15,031.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

