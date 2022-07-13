Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lifted by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

