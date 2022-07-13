ZooKeeper (ZOO) One Day Volume Hits $187,239.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $187,239.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 200,444,613 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

