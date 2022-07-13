Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 2,319 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ZM traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. 4,198,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,063. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $404.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $122.72. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

