Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $258.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.07), with a volume of 14057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £125.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2,955.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

In related news, insider David Stirling acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,950 ($48,703.62). Also, insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £18,785.33 ($22,342.21).

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.