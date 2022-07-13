ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.28

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $2.20. ZTE shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

