1,000 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,929.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 956,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,787,000 after purchasing an additional 909,817 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.68. 34,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,355. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

