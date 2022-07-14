10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Cut to $60.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ TXG traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,164. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $191.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.86.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.