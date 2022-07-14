130,161 Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Acquired by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 5.0% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chico Wealth RIA owned 3.59% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,000.

NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,809. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

