14,481 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,983,000 after purchasing an additional 625,875 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,721,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

