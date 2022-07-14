163,996 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 163,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 3.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. 3,901,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,679,445. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

