1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 6.8%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 32,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,037,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

