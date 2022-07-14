1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 6.8%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 32,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,037,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
