230,000 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,918,000. Nutrien comprises approximately 14.1% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.89. 401,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

