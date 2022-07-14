252 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $41.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,696.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,033. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,678.01 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,021.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

