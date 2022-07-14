252 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $5,090,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.74. 92,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,199. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $404.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

