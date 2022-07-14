31,996 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP remained flat at $$173.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.77. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. CL King cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

