388 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.83. 4,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.16. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

