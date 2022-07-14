4,176 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after acquiring an additional 706,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after acquiring an additional 519,278 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 89,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

