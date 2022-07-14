42,954 Shares in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Acquired by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. TriCo Bancshares makes up 1.4% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA owned about 0.13% of TriCo Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 275,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 2,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

