4,848 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 53.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 371.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 84,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,857. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

