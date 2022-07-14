491,900 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 491,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,171,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.40% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zendesk by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.12.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,946. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

