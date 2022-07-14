8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $444,890.19

8PAY (8PAY) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $444,890.19 and approximately $6,514.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00099239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000328 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

