9,688 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Purchased by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the first quarter worth about $397,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. 50,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

