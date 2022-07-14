abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.22) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.79) to GBX 210 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, abrdn has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

SLFPF stock remained flat at $$1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

