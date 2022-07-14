ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Gap Up to $15.99

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $16.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 4,527 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,447 shares of company stock valued at $189,750. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,056,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after buying an additional 667,144 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

