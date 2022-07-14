Accel Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,008,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 271,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,614. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.