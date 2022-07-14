Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 178.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. 55I LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 49,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

