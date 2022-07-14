Accel Wealth Management Has $1.75 Million Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 30,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,828. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

