Accel Wealth Management Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

