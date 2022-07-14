Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 220,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 294,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,397. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th.

