Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $128.23. 19,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,796. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

