Accel Wealth Management Raises Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. 2,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

