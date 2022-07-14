ACoconut Reaches Market Cap of $147,154.68 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $147,154.68 and $28,940.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00034063 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

