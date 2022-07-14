Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 32 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 35 to CHF 32 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AHEXY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 37,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.