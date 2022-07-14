Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADEVF shares. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 115.00 to 100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 86.00 to 78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of ADEVF stock remained flat at $$5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

