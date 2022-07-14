Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $41.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADNT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

ADNT stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

