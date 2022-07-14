Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

AAP traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $185.34. 665,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,135. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 86,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,134,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 283,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

