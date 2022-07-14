Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 755.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $78.32. 2,060,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.97.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

