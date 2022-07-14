Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in June

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ATEYY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.26. Advantest has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $105.10.
About Advantest (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantest (ATEYY)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.