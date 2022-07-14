AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 96,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $247.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.57.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

