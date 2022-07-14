AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 1,620 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $6.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.03.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

