AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE:AER traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

