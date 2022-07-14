Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading 2.8% Higher

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 1,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,093,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

