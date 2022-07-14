Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.65. 50,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,837. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.