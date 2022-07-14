Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 137.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,981. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

