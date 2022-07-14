Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hubbell by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

