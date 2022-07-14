Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,144 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.29. 82,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

