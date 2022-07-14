Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.71

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 79555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

