Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.97

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$56.97 and last traded at C$57.39, with a volume of 403789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEM. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.96. The stock has a market cap of C$25.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 58.94%.

In other news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,050.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

