AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 930 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.0% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,627. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $191.33 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.67.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

